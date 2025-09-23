Ahead of the Mood of the Boardroom survey results, three business leaders reveal how the sector is performing and the challenges they can’t ignore.

Mood of the Boardroom: CEOs to give their verdict on the Government – watch live tomorrow

Business leaders share their views on the state of the nation in the New Zealand Herald’s annual Mood of the Boardroom survey, which is out tomorrow.

They will give their verdict on the performance of political leaders, including Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis. And they reveal the top issues facing the nation, what their biggest concerns are and give their view on political parties’ policies.

The results – printed in a special report – will be available online and in print tomorrow morning with a presentation streamed live on the Herald website from around 7.30am.

Mood of the Boardroom editor Fran O’Sullivan will present key findings from this year’s CEOs survey and summarise “the mood” among chief executives and senior directors as firms navigate through challenging times.

Willis will then debate the results with Labour’s finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds.