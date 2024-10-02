The feedback underscores the challenges facing Hipkins and his frontbench as they try to regain credibility and relevance following the 2023 election defeat.

A tough position in the political cycle

Several executives acknowledge the inherent difficulties that come with the job of Opposition leader during the first term of a new Government.

“It is always hard to get media cut-through in the first term,” observes KiwiRail CEO Peter Reidy, noting that Hipkins is beginning to position Labour’s view of the future and address tough choices related to increasing superannuation costs.

However, there is a sense that his efforts have yet to resonate widely.

“Being Opposition leader isn’t easy, and the media chipping machine has started on him,” observes an industry association CEO. “But laying relatively low for now isn’t silly. Criticism too early on just looks like sour grapes and gets the valid response, ‘well, why didn’t you do it then?’”.

Others echo this sentiment, believing Hipkins is taking a measured approach and biding his time until the political winds shift.

“He can only make limited headway and will be focused on where the party positions itself in the future,” says Foodstuffs North Island CEO Chris Quin. “I wouldn’t expect him to be making serious inroads into the coalition’s programme at this point in the cycle.”

Despite this pragmatic approach, concerns persist regarding Hipkins appearing disconnected and struggling to gain traction on critical national issues.

“Chris who?” quips a professional services CEO. “I understand the difficulty of getting media share in Opposition, but he is missing in action on key messages and issues”.

This sums up a common feeling among respondents. Describing him as “failing to fire” and noting it is “hard to tell if he is enjoying life at the moment”, many suggest there is a lack of enthusiasm and leadership presence.

“It’s a tough job, but you get the sense he’s just another Wellington bureaucrat,” adds a banking boss.

However, not all feedback is negative.

“He is quite effective in Opposition,” a professional director says.

Still reeling

The consensus is that the party is still reeling from the election loss and has yet to regroup effectively. Labour received 26.9% of the vote, compared to National’s 38%.

“The Opposition has yet to accept the reasons for its defeat in 2023,” says NZ Windfarms director Craig Stobo. “Until they digest that result, they will struggle to articulate what Labour now stands for.”

To regain credibility by the next election cycle, some business leaders advise that Labour adopt a more moderate policy approach.

“Moderation in policies, not lots of race-based ideas or ‘soak the rich’ type agendas to impress their base,” says one CEO, recommending Labour take cues from UK Labour Leader and new Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer.

They emphasise the importance of laying the groundwork: “Labour needs to do the policy mahi now so that in 2026 they have a suite of credible things to campaign effectively.”

Expecting more from the frontbench

Labour’s highest-ranking MPs have also struggled to make an impression, with key figures within the party receiving relatively low ratings across the board. Respondents rated the political performance of Labour’s frontbench on a scale where 1 represents “not impressive” and 5 “very impressive”:

2.76/5 - Kieran McAnulty (Housing, Local Government, Regional Development)

2.74/5 - Barbara Edmonds (Finance, Infrastructure)

2.40/5 - Ayesha Verrall (Health, Public Service, Wellington issues)

2.33/5 - Chris Hipkins (Leader, Ministerial Services, National Security and Intelligence)

2.26/5 - Carmel Sepuloni (Social Development, Pacific Peoples, Child Poverty Reduction)

2.23/5 - Megan Woods (Climate Change, Energy, Resources)

2.15/5 - Ginny Andersen (Police, Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence, Social Investment)

1.94/5 - Willie Jackson (Māori Development, Broadcasting and Media, Employment)

1.93/5 - Willow Jean Prime (Children, Youth)

1.86/5 - Jan Tinetti (Education, Women)



