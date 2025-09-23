Others highlight his public absence from the Covid inquiry, his unwillingness to front mistakes from Labour’s past term, and a tendency to focus on political point-scoring rather than solutions.

But most want clearer direction. “He’s good in some areas, weak in others,” says Ventia executive general manager Damian Pedreschi. “It’s time to hear more clearly what his and his party’s position is on key topics and back it up with their plans and policies.” A tech boss adds: “Hipkins has improved Labour’s standing and sharpened accountability on key policy areas, pending clearer, costed alternatives across the board.”

Not all verdicts are so uncompromising. Some see merit in Hipkins’ cautious approach. “I think he’s played a clever game – mostly keeping his head down,” says a tourism chairperson. “He doesn’t need to do much, as the public don’t like Luxon, the economy is awful and people will just want to feel they are voting for something better.”

But business leaders agree that the current strategy cannot hold indefinitely.

After Jacinda Ardern’s resignation in early 2023, Chris Hipkins was swiftly elevated to Labour’s leadership.

A senior minister under Ardern, he had held portfolios including education, public service, police, and Covid-19 response.

I think he’s played a clever game – mostly keeping his head down. He doesn’t need to do much as the public don’t like Luxon, the economy is awful and people will just want to feel they are voting for something better. Tourism chairperson

Hipkins sought to reset Labour’s agenda with what became known as his “policy bonfire”, including shelving the RNZ/TVNZ merger, withdrawing proposed hate speech laws, delaying the social insurance scheme, and changes to Three Waters.

He framed the shift as a move back to “bread and butter” economic issues, an attempt to narrow Labour’s focus and reconnect with middle New Zealand.

Since Labour’s defeat in 2023, Hipkins has sought to reset Labour with a deliberately lower profile. While in some ways this has worked – Hipkins has polled close to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon this year and is now leading in some preferred leader surveys – many in the boardroom say the strategy risks being perceived as too quiet and too often absent from the policy debate.

Labour’s challenge in opposition is not only rebuilding credibility with business, but convincing voters it can chart a course without appearing constrained by its potential coalition partners. With polling suggesting Labour cannot govern alone, many in the boardroom fear that power-sharing with the Greens and Te Pāti Māori could hand too much influence to more activist policy positions.

Hipkins has sought to allay those concerns by stressing “jobs, homes and health” as Labour’s core priorities, while keeping up regular engagement through business roundtables and economic briefings. But doubts remain.

Labour’s invisible frontbench leaves business wanting more. The survey reflects those doubts. Most of Labour’s frontbench are rated closer to “not impressive” than “impressive”, with business leaders repeatedly citing a lack of depth, direction and coordination.

Labour's finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds. Phot / Marty Melville.

Edmonds tops Labour’s performance rankings with an average score of 3.20/5, reflecting cautious but growing respect for her role as finance and economy spokesperson. She also holds the savings and investment portfolio.

Kieran McAnulty, responsible for housing, infrastructure and public investment, scores 2.87/5.

Beyond them, ratings fall away sharply. Even Labour leader and former Prime Minister Chris Hipkins lags well behind with 2.28/5. Next is Ginny Andersen (police) on 2.17/5, Megan Woods (energy) on 2.16/5, Ayesha Verrall (health) on 2.07/5, and Carmel Sepuloni (Auckland issues) on 2.04/5.

The bottom-ranked three of Labour’s front bench all score below 2/5: Willie Jackson (Māori development) rates 1.78/5, Jan Tinetti (workplace relations) 1.76/5, and Willow-Jean Prime (education; children) on just 1.53/5.

“Not as coordinated on communications as they need to be, especially between Chris and Barbara,” notes the CEO of a large law firm. “Need to demonstrate greater clarity, strength and energy. We need a stronger opposition and option – and fast!”

There are some serious doubts about competence. “Very few are in command of their portfolios or give a clear sense of strategic direction,” says a recruitment boss. Others argue Labour has “lost any fight and leadership” and remains “largely anonymous and impossible to understand what their policies might be.”

Even those more sympathetic emphasise the need for urgency. “I hope the Labour Party is biding its time and doing some serious policy work behind the scenes a year before elections,” suggests Auckland Business Chamber CEO Simon Bridges. “Regardless of what the outcome may be, New Zealand deserves an opposition that is keeping things competitive.”