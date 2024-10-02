Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports / Mood of the Boardroom

CEOs have their say: Top issues facing the nation - Mood of the Boardroom

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Peter Reidy. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Peter Reidy. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In the Herald’s Mood of the Boardroom Survey respondents were given the opportunity to comment on the top issues and how they would resolve them.

Peter Reidy - KiwiRail

● Compelling growth ambition for our nation. What defines New Zealand in 50 years in the world and our

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Mood of the Boardroom

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Mood of the Boardroom