Chris Quin - Foodstuffs North Island

● Adopting a wider outlook. New Zealand’s isolation has given us a fierce individualism and this shapes how we see ourselves and interact with the world. To grow our economy and create a better future, we need to embrace that we’re part of a global community, and there are enormous benefits to a small country like ours in tapping what that has to offer - particularly investment and skilled people.

● Facing the hard issues. We face some hard issues and big decisions that we can’t keep kicking for touch. Intergenerational poverty, law and order, investment in infrastructure, growing our economy and wealth, strengthening the value of education, and improving productivity … all require political courage, a change in mindset and a willingness to tolerate some sacrifice while the work gets done.

● A long-term vision. We need a long-term vision from our leadership that people can buy into and unite to make a reality. A high standard of living, great healthcare, good education for our kids, safety on the streets, are basic things but the Government needs to be precise about how we achieve them, takes accountability for them and makes the pathway non-negotiable and long term in its nature.

Thomas Pippos - Deloitte

● Economic fragility and the social consequences that flow.

● Divisiveness across society is fuelled in part by political agendas.

● Law and order.

Mike Hearn - Amcham

● Health. Complete reform of the healthcare sector, greater funding for all areas of healthcare, digital innovation being introduced, more outcomes-based funding decisions than cost ones.

● Immigration and investment reform. Making it easier for FDI. Investment migrant visas need to be revamped and made easier, tax reform of foreign investors (FIF tax).

● Inflation and the economy. Government reforms, improved regulation, breaking duopolies allowing for a more competitive marketplace, attracting more overeas businesses to invest in NZ.

Anne Gaze - Campus Link Foundation

● Co-governance models of race entitlement and the radicalisation of minority groups. The introduction of unelected Māori representatives into decision-making across sectors is deeply divisive. A return to democratic principles, where governance is based on merit and electoral mandates, is essential to restoring national unity. New Zealand is experiencing a dangerous shift where minority groups, particularly those advocating for co-governance models, have gained significant political influence. To address this, we must ensure that the High Court’s decisions regarding land and resource allocation are based on the rule of law rather than political activism.

● Economic inequality. Growing economic disparity has led to racial disharmony and social unrest. Policies should focus on economic growth that benefits all New Zealanders, including tax reforms that incentivise productivity and reduce the burden on low-income earners. Policies that disproportionately favour one ethnic group over others are creating economic divisions. Economic reform must focus on equality by promoting opportunities for all New Zealanders without racial preferences.

● Leadership competency and accountability. New Zealand still lacks strong, competent leadership in critical sectors such as fiscal policy and international relations. We need to attract and retain highly qualified individuals who can manage the Reserve Bank and other key institutions with a long-term view towards sustainable growth. Greater transparency and accountability are needed.

Stephen Jacobi - NZIBF

● Political uncertainty arising from weakness in coalition government structure - greater control over coalition partners required.

● Social disruption arising from policy towards Māori - kill the bill.

● Lack of balance in foreign policy - stop talking about Aukus.

Blair Turnbull - Tower Insurance

● We need a clear and compelling vision for New Zealand’s future economy. Other markets have this - London is the financial capital; China is a manufacturing giant ... What’s our elevator pitch for the future? Are we still going to be an agricultural and tourism nation, or should we be aiming and planning for something else? We should know what’s going to make us successful, get clarity on our competitive edge and the key drivers of our future state economy. Then sell the vision and rally around the actions. We can’t do everything — we should focus on some key industries then incentivise R&D and start-ups in that field.

● We need a more entrepreneurial spirit - I’d like to see more support for local businesses. Let’s direct a portion of KiwiSaver funds to homegrown business opportunities.

● Education is key - we need to get the basics right and lift our performance to ensure we thrive as a nation.



