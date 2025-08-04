Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

NZ infrastructure faces crisis as maintenance lags behind - Kali Mercer

By Kali Mercer
NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

New Zealand is at a crossroads. Our challenges demand smarter, more resilient infrastructure — but we can’t meet them if we’re always playing catch-up. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand is at a crossroads. Our challenges demand smarter, more resilient infrastructure — but we can’t meet them if we’re always playing catch-up. Photo / Supplied

Opinion by Kali Mercer
Kali Mercer is deputy director of the Helen Clark Foundation and WSP Fellow.

THE FACTS

  • The Building Nations conference is being held on August 6 and 7 in Wellington
  • Infometrics analysis shows New Zealand could save between $2 billion and $4.7b each year by reducing infrastructure uncertainty
  • A Draft Infrastructure Plan lays out scenarios for New Zealand’s population reaching nearly eight million by 2050

When we think about infrastructure in Aotearoa New Zealand, most of us picture the obvious: the roads we drive on, the pipes that carry our water, the schools our children attend, the hospitals that keep us healthy. What we don’t often consider is the huge amount of work

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save