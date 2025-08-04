Advertisement
Long-term vision essential for NZ’s infrastructure future - Nick Leggett

By Nick Leggett
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

A clear, long-term pipeline of infrastructure work isn’t just efficient, it’s financially smart.

Opinion by Nick Leggett
Nick Leggett is the chief executive of Infrastructure New Zealand

THE FACTS

  • The Building Nations conference is being held on August 6 and 7 in Wellington
  • Infometrics analysis shows New Zealand could save between $2 billion and $4.7b each year by reducing infrastructure uncertainty
  • A Draft Infrastructure Plan lays out scenarios for New Zealand’s population reaching nearly eight million by 2050

At this year’s Building Nations conference, our theme is bold and fundamental – “A Vision for New Zealand”.

It’s not just a call to the infrastructure sector, it’s a call to all New Zealanders wherever they live, as well as to iwi, and the business and community

