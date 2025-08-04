Advertisement
Invest in public good for a sustainable future - Julie Anne Genter

By Julie Anne Genter
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Green Party transport spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter says New Zealanders can take control of their destiny and build what is needed while creating thousands of good jobs. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Opinion by Julie Anne Genter
Julie Anne Genter is MP for Rongotai and Green Party spokesperson for Infrastructure, Transport, Urban Development and Building and Construction.

THE FACTS

  • The Building Nations conference is being held on August 6 and 7 in Wellington
  • Infometrics analysis shows New Zealand could save between $2 billion and $4.7b each year by reducing infrastructure uncertainty
  • A Draft Infrastructure Plan lays out scenarios for New Zealand’s population reaching nearly eight million by 2050

Following World War II and after a period of significant turmoil, New Zealand came together, taxed the rich who had profited at a time of collective struggle, and built the things people need to live good lives: housing, hospitals, transport infrastructure and more.

This is what

