Auckland poised as key hub with Southern Cross aviation project - Marcelo Menoita

By Marcelo Menoita
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Auckland lies along natural great-circle routes connecting cities like Shanghai, Tokyo, São Paulo, and Buenos Aires Auckland Airport offers a faster, smoother and more humane alternative for travellers than the current junction of Los Angeles, says Marcelo Menoita. Photo / Auckland Airport

Opinion by Marcelo Menoita
Marcelo Menoita is CEO of the NZ Brazil Business Chamber

New Zealand stands at a pivotal juncture in the future of global aviation and trade.

While the world remains largely focused on traditional Northern Hemisphere routes, a transformative opportunity is emerging — one that could position Auckland as the premier aviation and logistics hub of the Southern Hemisphere and unlock

