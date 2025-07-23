Advertisement
Christopher Luxon’s push for deeper ties with China - Fran O’Sullivan

Fran O'Sullivan
Head of Business·NZ Herald·
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Premier Li Qiang in the Great Hall of the People. Photo / Thomas Coughlan

Opinion by Fran O'Sullivan
Head of Business, NZME
Christopher Luxon was blown away by the “sheer energy, the sheer pace and the sheer relentless drive for innovation” that he saw everywhere on his recent China mission.

Publicly, the Prime Minister has a transactional style.

Not surprising for a former CEO who is only too willing to “get his

