Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Agribusiness and Trade: India’s tech boom offers opportunities for New Zealand businesses

By Bill Bennett
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon with ministers and members of his business delegation in March during a temple visit in New Delhi, India. Photo / RNZ

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon with ministers and members of his business delegation in March during a temple visit in New Delhi, India. Photo / RNZ

  • India is known for its information technology services.
  • Between 15% and 18% of all iPhones are now produced in India. Five years ago, 100% were made in China.
  • From an Indian perspective, New Zealand is not seen as a destination for cutting-edge research.

India is the fastest-growing major economy.

Today, it ranks as the world’s fifth largest with a GDP of US$3.9 trillion ($6.49t). With the World Bank reporting India’s growth running at 6.5%, it could soon move into third place behind the US and China overtaking Japan (US$4t) and Germany (US$4.6t).

India

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save