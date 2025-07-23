1. Biosecurity remains the top priority — for the 15th year running

Leaders continue to view world-class biosecurity as the cornerstone of New Zealand’s agrifood reputation particularly considering the incursions experienced in the last 12 months. The Agenda calls for ongoing investment and innovation in biosecurity systems to protect the sector’s long-term viability.

2. Climate resilience is back in focus

After slipping in priority last year, the survey priority related to climate resilience has seen its score increase by over 40% this year. Leaders are increasingly aware that climate volatility is not a future risk — it’s a present reality. There is a clear message that now is not the time to pull back on our climate commitments as they are important to our most important customers around the world.

However, the Agenda notes that difficult conversations around managed retreat and farm system transitions remain under-addressed.

3. People and workforce issues dominate the top 10

The Top 10 priorities this year feature a range of people-related topics (immigration settings, migrant worker protections and sector career opportunities), which has not been the case in recent years.

The Agenda highlights the urgent need to attract, retain, and support talent across the value chain, from on-farm roles to high-tech innovation, with a key focus on ensuring that we retain a fit for purpose on the job training system.

4. Trade and supply chain resilience are critical

With global markets in flux, leaders are prioritising the signing of high-quality trade agreements and the development of resilient, diversified supply chains.

The Agenda notes growing interest in ASEAN and India, alongside a need to better align product offerings with evolving consumer expectations.

5. Innovation is essential — but adoption is lagging

While AI, biotechnology, and digital tools are seen as vital to future competitiveness, adoption remains patchy.

Leaders cite poor data quality, integration challenges of technologies into farming systems, and unclear ROI as key barriers. The Agenda calls for a national food and fibre data exchange to unlock value and accelerate innovation.

6. Food security is rising — but still under-prioritised

Despite increased global focus and action in response to food security challenges, industry leaders ranked the issue lower in this year’s priorities survey. The Agenda urges the sector to take a more proactive stance, particularly in light of climate disruption, geopolitical instability, and shifting consumer demands, recognising that a food resilient Aotearoa New Zealand is not only the right thing to strive for but can become an attribute for our products in global markets.

7. Sustainability must be pragmatic and data-driven

Sustainability professionals interviewed for the Agenda emphasised the need for credible, transparent data to support environmental claims and market access.

They highlighted that this creates the platform to commercialise sustainability. There was a clear message from all contributors for cross-sector collaboration and bold leadership to drive meaningful change.

8. Farmers and growers want to be heard

KPMG’s On Farm Services led a series of roundtables with farmers and growers, who expressed frustration with rising costs, and regulatory burdens. They called for practical, catchment-based water regulation, better tech integration, and stronger pathways for young people into the sector.

9. Māori agribusiness partnerships are a strategic opportunity

The Agenda highlights the importance of building trusted, enduring partnerships with Māori agribusinesses.

These relationships are seen as essential to unlocking innovation, sustainability, and long-term value creation, particularly from the utilisation of underdeveloped Māori land.

10. A call to lead with curiosity

Above all, the Agenda is a call to action. It challenges leaders to move beyond reactive thinking and embrace curiosity as a mindset — one that asks “what if?” and “why not?” in the face of uncertainty.

“We’re at a crossroads where doing what we’ve always done is no longer enough.

The future belongs to those who ask better questions, challenge assumptions, and act with purpose.