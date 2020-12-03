Website of the Year

Business

Business Hub: Xero boss Craig Hudson has five practical tips for dealing with workplace stress in the age of Covid

9 minutes to read
Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Craig Hudson was playing professional rugby in England when flu in his chest morphed into a virus and attacked the lining of his heart.

The 1.98m winger collapsed during training.

"My heart rate went to

