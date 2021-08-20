Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Business Hub: The Icehouse's David Downs, Gavin Lennox on how Govt can help startups

8 minutes to read
Icehouse Group CEO Gavin Lennox and chairman David Downs. Photo / Michael Craig

Icehouse Group CEO Gavin Lennox and chairman David Downs. Photo / Michael Craig

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

The Icehouse turns 20 this week. But new chairman David Downs and group CEO Gavin Lennox are looking forwards as much as backwards, with calls for changes to two areas of Government policy - and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.