Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Business Hub: New Eroad boss on what went wrong, and the changes being made

10 minutes to read
New Eroad CEO Mark Heine requires staff to return to the office for at least two days a week. He says face-to-face meetings make for faster, better collaboration. Photo / Dean Purcell

New Eroad CEO Mark Heine requires staff to return to the office for at least two days a week. He says face-to-face meetings make for faster, better collaboration. Photo / Dean Purcell

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

New Eroad boss Mark Heine on where his fleet tracking company went wrong, how it plans to reverse recent losses, a board room refresh on the way, a directive to return to the office, a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.