Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Business Hub: Master tunneller Francois Dudouit heads City Rail Link project

6 minutes to read
Dudouit heads the Link Alliance, building the $4.4b City Rail Link. Photo / supplied

Dudouit heads the Link Alliance, building the $4.4b City Rail Link. Photo / supplied

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Master tunneller and engineer Francois Dudouit is a marathon runner - appropriate, given the scale of the project the Frenchman heads in Auckland.

The civil engineer of Vinci Construction Grands Projets is project director of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.