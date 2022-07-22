Voyager 2021 media awards
Starting fashion label WORLD: A lifetime labour of love, art

13 minutes to read
Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Business Reporter

Fashion pioneer Dame Denise L'Estrange-Corbet is known for speaking her mind and unapologetically telling you how she feels. But the fiery Aucklander, raised in London, has a softer side.

L'Estrange-Corbet cackles through a thick South

