Business Hub: Cecilia Tarrant on giving back and building up future business leaders

10 minutes to read
Cecilia Tarrant, once a high flying Morgan Stanley executive, has now become the chancellor at the University of Auckland. Photo / Supplied.

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

Cecilia Tarrant knows the value of being able to study abroad at a university.

It was her masters degree in law at Berkeley at the University of California which helped launch a 20-year international career

