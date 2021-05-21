Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Business Hub: Catherine Savage on life after the Super Fund

9 minutes to read
Catherine Savage, Savage Group managing director and former chair of the NZ Superannuation Fund. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Catherine Savage, Savage Group managing director and former chair of the NZ Superannuation Fund. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

It's been a few weeks since Catherine Savage left the board of the New Zealand Superannuation Fund, but she still talks as though she is very much a part of it.

Savage stepped down as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.