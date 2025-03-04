Business groups are promoting power purchase agreements (PPAs) to stabilise electricity prices and encourage investment.
The agreements offer long-term contracts, providing security for both developers and buyers against market volatility.
New Zealand has lagged in adopting such agreements, but recent price volatility has increased interest in them.
A handful ofbusiness groups have joined forces to boost the number of PPAs for New Zealand corporates.
The BusinessNZ Energy Council, the Sustainable Business Council, EVAMarketplace, the Employers and Manufacturers Association, and law firm DLA Piper say more PPAs would promote investment in the sector.
They can offer project developers more certainty and security around the investment, and provide the electricity buyer with a hedge against the volatility of the retail or spot markets.
Tina Schirr, executive director at the BusinessNZ Energy Council which represents the World Energy Council in New Zealand, said the agreements make new generation more commercially viable by incentivising development and giving certainty to business customers.
“Aside from security of supply, businesses are also looking to reduce their carbon footprint to help meet demand from their customers and meet 2030 targets,” Schirr said.
PPAs have been a big part of the investment landscape in Europe, where the deal-count peaked at 272 published agreements in 2024, representing a 65% increase from 2022.
Schirr said volatility in energy prices led to a sharpened focus on energy procurement strategies and the potential benefits of price hedges in the European market.
Around 10% of projects that get off the ground in New Zealand are driven by corporate PPAs, typically involving medium to large-sized corporate power users.
She estimated about 35% of agreements involve existing utilities, such as the generator retailers.
As it stands, corporate contracts for supply from a generator normally run from one to three years.