Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Business groups push for more power purchase agreements to stabilise electricity prices

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Lodestone's Kohirā Solar Farm. Photo / RNZ

Lodestone's Kohirā Solar Farm. Photo / RNZ

Business groups are promoting power purchase agreements (PPAs) to stabilise electricity prices and encourage investment.

The agreements offer long-term contracts, providing security for both developers and buyers against market volatility.

New Zealand has lagged in adopting such agreements, but recent price volatility has increased interest in them.

A handful of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business