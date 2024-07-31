“Encouragingly for the RBNZ, the 29% of responses that came in after both the RBNZ Monetary Policy Review (10 July) and the CPI data (17 July) showed lower inflation expectations, pricing intentions and particularly cost expectations (interest rates are a cost for many businesses),” she said.
The activity indicators were not notably different.
A heatmap of different industry sectors showed a real mixture of results, Zollner said.
“Construction is the most pessimistic, but firms across the economy are still pretty blue.”
Reported wage increases versus a year earlier lifted from 3.6% to 3.8%. Arguably this was more important for the inflation outlook, Zollner said.
Expectations for wages over the next 12 months were steady at a rate the RBNZ would likely be quite content with.
“We’re still in a ‘bad news is good news’ world as far as the RBNZ is concerned, but hopefully not for too much longer,” she said.
“With increasing evidence that monetary policy has worked and possibly rather too well, there is now a widespread expectation that the RBNZ will commence easing the Official Cash Rate this year.
Just as it took time for the pain from rate hikes to feed through into the broader economy, lower rates would not provide immediate relief to many.
“With unemployment rising and fiscal policy now far less expansionary, things are likely to feel worse before they feel better.