Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Business confidence hits highest level since Jacinda Ardern took power

3 minutes to read

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks with business leaders at the Westpac Business Breakfast in Auckland. Photo / Greg Bowker

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

Business confidence is now back at the level was when the Jacinda Ardern led Government came power in September 2017, according the latest ANZ Business Outlook.

"The New Zealand business sector is feeling increasingly upbeat,"

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.