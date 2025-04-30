The impact was most acute on headline business confidence and businesses’ plans to invest.

Business confidence fell nine points to +49 in April.

Meanwhile, expected own activity fell just one point to 48.

More positively, past own activity jumped 10 points to 11, while past employment jumped eight points to two, Zollner said.

“Activity indicators overall continue to tell a tale of an economy that’s recovering,” she said.

Pricing and cost indicators indicated a margin squeeze from ongoing cost pressures.

But one-year-ahead inflation expectations were little changed at 2.65%.

“Looking at the detail, firms on average expect costs to rise 2.7% over the next three months, while they expect to raise prices by just 1.8% over the same period.

“That indicates margin squeeze – a long-running theme – amidst persistent cost pressures,” she said.

Zollner noted that ANZ had recently revised down its forecast for growth and the Official Cash Rate, “partly because some of the high-frequency data has started to stutter a little”.

“But also because we suspected that the uncertainty around the global outlook and broader policy moves by the US administration would lead some firms to put their investment and employment plans back on the shelf.

“This month’s survey results suggest that could well be the case. But we’ll have to wait and see whether the impact is short-lived or lasting.

“That in itself will depend not least on whether trade spats de-escalate or worsen from here”.

ANZ economists now expect the Reserve Bank to cut the Official Cash Rate to 2.5% – 50 basis points lower than previously assumed.

Westpac chief economist Michael Gordon said confidence had remained “remarkably steady” given this was the first survey since the liberation day tariffs.

While sentiment about general conditions was softer compared to March, firms’ own-activity expectations were little changed, and remained at high levels, he said.

He noted that a net 11% of firms said that conditions were better than a year ago, a strong lift from the March reading.

