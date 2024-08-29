Building Nations 2024: Users to pay for new roads, upgrades

Transport Minister Simeon Brown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Transport Minister Simeon Brown told delegates at the recent 2024 Building Nations conference the Government aims to standardise infrastructure projects to reduce costs and improve efficiency. He also talked about the need for a modernised transport revenue system, which will mean increasing user-pays charges and exploring new funding tools like tolling and public-private partnerships.

Brown says: “As a Government, we want to see far greater standardisation in transport infrastructure. Unfortunately, as a country, we can’t afford to have everything gold plated.”

Drivers can expect to see more tolls, road-user charges and other costs as the Government’s road building ambitions push well beyond existing budgets. “Our existing funding models aren’t fit for purpose. We’ve had significant cost increases in recent years, and we have not been collecting enough revenue. Our roads are increasingly relying on Crown funding, not users and beneficiaries. The Government has agreed to undertake a review of our transport revenue system to ensure that it is able to sufficiently fund the infrastructure we need.”

Brown says the Government will reform road toll legislation: “The current legislation doesn’t allow tolls to be used for a road that’s been upgraded, such as the Hawke’s Bay Expressway.” He says being able to toll upgraded or extended roads means improvements can be brought forward. “The Government Policy Statement 2024 on land transport outlines the expectation that [New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi] will consider tolling to construct and maintain all new roads, including roads of national significance”.

As part of a renewed focus on road tolls, Brown plans to reduce collection costs: “Currently, 32% of toll revenue is spent on tolling system administration, which is unacceptable. Some of the options we’re exploring include finding efficiencies in the back office.”