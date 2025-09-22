The signing ceremony was held last Tuesday with officials from both companies. Hyundai’s newsroom issued a statement on Thursday.

The project is to be built on the site of the former Colman Brunton building across from the beach.

The signing ceremony on September 16 for Hyundai E&C to develop Takapuna apartments. Pictured are (from left): Hyundai's Kim Tae-hee, HND Holdings' founder Yaxun Zhang and CMP Construction CEO Ron Macrae. Photo / Hyundai E&C

Hyundai E&C’s building division head Kim Tae-hee, global business division head Kim Kyung-soo, HND Holdings’ founder Yaxun Zhang and CMP CEO Ronald Macrae of Auckland attended.

CMP is headquartered at Victoria Park Markets and is one of New Zealand’s busiest builders.

CMP bosses include Andrew Moore and Tony Howard.

The Takapuna land is owned by HND TS. Yaxun Zhang of Hobsonville is a director.

CMP's Ron Macrae. Photo / CMP Construction

The Strand is to be seven to 10 levels high, with three basement levels.

“Based on this early contractor involvement agreement, Hyundai E&C will leverage its innovative design and construction know-how, specialising in high-end residential spaces, in co-operation with CMP, a top-tier local construction firm in the housing sector, and design firm ASC Architects,” the manufacturer said.

Hyundai plans to bring Korean-style housing here, which it said was adaptable to the local lifestyle, including community facilities, solar panels and electric vehicle charging stations.

Plans for the latest apartment project announced for Takapuna on land owned by HND off The Strand and Hurstmere Rd. Photo / Campbell Brown Planning

“As the New Zealand real estate market shifts from small-scale, low-rise housing towards large-scale, mid-rise developments, this project is a symbolic venture that will allow us to prove the competitiveness of Hyundai E&C’s housing brand in New Zealand,” Hyundai said.

Hyundai also mentioned it had already established a partnership with the Government’s Kāinga Ora agency to develop housing on state land at Northcote.

Other parts of Takapuna are earmarked for intensification too. This image shows a new planned rental tower (right) with the existing Sentinel apartment tower (left) in the heart of Takapuna. Photo / McConnell

Last September, Kāinga Ora said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Hyundai through its local agent Ensen Developments to build on two large-scale Northcote project sites.

“The memorandum allows Hyundai to undertake due diligence on these sites for a period of six months, after which they will confirm the feasibility and move towards signing a development agreement with Kāinga Ora. The two sites cover 10,031sq m and have a target yield of 200 apartment units,” the New Zealand state agency said.

Hyundai E&C was one of the leading construction companies in Asia and one of the largest developers in South Korea and had recently established an office in Sydney, Kāinga Ora said.

In February, the Herald reported Campbell Brown Planning saying it had won non-notified consent for the Takapuna apartment scheme for its client, HND.

HND is also the developer of Remuera’s 3.2ha former Caughey Preston rest home site.

The 3.1ha ex-Caughey Preston site. There are big plans proposed for this prime $90 million site. Photo / Colliers

HND Upland and St Andrews Village Trust Inc sought approval via Te Mana Rauhī Taiao/The Environmental Protection Authority under the Covid-19 fast-track recovery law to develop the Remuera site, where 11 buildings of two to four levels are planned.

On Takapuna’s The Strand plans, the planners said it had been a long and often challenging process that achieved a highly positive level of support from the Auckland Urban Design Panel.

Campbell Brown cited an independent review by Isthmus Architecture and a strong collaborative relationship with the council’s planning team.

“Overall, the consented development is the result of multiple design iterations in response to a thorough design-led process, and we are proud to have achieved this result with an exceptional consultant team and a client willing to ensure the best outcome for the site and this iconic location,” the planner said of The Strand plans.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald‘s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.