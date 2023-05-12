Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Budget preview: To spend or not to spend? Grant Robertson’s big trade-off

Liam Dann
By
9 mins to read
EMA CEO, Brett O’Riley talks with the NZ Herald's Liam Dann, and shares his thoughts on election year, business, labour, immigration and more. Video / NZ Herald

“It’s a very tough trade-off,” says economist Christina Leung, describing the Budget juggling act that faces Finance Minister Grant Robertson and his Labour colleagues.

“They will face pressure to help Kiwis with the rising cost

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business