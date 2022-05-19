Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Budget 2022: Money for new Auckland port study gets mixed reviews

4 minutes to read
Budget puts a new port for Auckland in spotlight again. Photo / File

Budget puts a new port for Auckland in spotlight again. Photo / File

By
Andrea Fox

Herald business writer

Budget 2022's funding of a feasibility study on Auckland's Manukau Harbour as a future port has been greeted with a mix of incredulity, as in "not another one", and welcome from the freight sector.

Costly

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.