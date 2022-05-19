Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Budget 2022: First home buyers' chances improved from scrapping loan caps - REINZ

6 minutes to read
First home buyers have been borrowing less lately. Photo / Brett Phibbs

First home buyers have been borrowing less lately. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

A real estate leader says first-home-buyers' chances have improved with the Budget scrapping loan restrictions and extending grants to take account of rising prices but an expert said today's measures missed two important opportunities.

Housing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.