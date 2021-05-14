Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Budget 2021: Spend or Save? Finance Minister's dilemma

9 minutes to read
Grant Robertson's Budget balancing act. Cartoon / Rod Emmerson

Grant Robertson's Budget balancing act. Cartoon / Rod Emmerson

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

"Our expectations are low. And they'll be met," says Alan McDonald, head of advocacy and strategy at the Employers and Manufacturers Association.

"Grant [Robertson] seems to be signalling an austerity type Budget and where he

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.