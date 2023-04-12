Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Bryce Wilkinson: Where is our Supreme Court on the rule of law?

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
After robbery sprees and ram raids, too many communities think violence and illegality is being inadequately policed, Dr Bryce Wilkinson says, and the legal system's attitudes raise questions fundamental to society. Photo / Hayden Woodward

After robbery sprees and ram raids, too many communities think violence and illegality is being inadequately policed, Dr Bryce Wilkinson says, and the legal system's attitudes raise questions fundamental to society. Photo / Hayden Woodward

OPINION:

New Zealanders are fortunate to live in a country which has a very high ranking globally for compliance with the rule of law. We owe this rich heritage to our predecessors.

We should not

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business