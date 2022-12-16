Mongrel Mob ‘take over’ Christchurch Hospital ICU, visiting mother claims

A mother visiting her sick child in Christchurch Hospital’s intensive care unit claims it was “taken over by about 50" Mongrel Mob members today. Photo / NZME

A mother visiting her sick child in Christchurch Hospital’s intensive care unit claimed it was “taken over by about 50″ Mongrel Mob members today.

She phoned police and told the Herald, “if they don’t get here shortly I’m going to take the b*****ds on myself”.

A Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand spokesperson confirmed there was currently a gang presence at the hospital, but said they were “not aware of any significant disturbances”.

However, the mother, whose child has just finished 14-hour surgery, claimed the gang men were swearing and not wearing masks to protect other visitors and patients from Covid-19.

Christchurch Hospital's new building. Photo / Supplied

She was worried about the health of her child should they contract Covid-19: “They’re right where real ill people are and there is not one person with a mask on.”

The gang men were intimidating people in the carpark, doing their “dog things”, she said.

She said everybody inside the hospital was “too scared to do anything” about their behaviour. They were there last night, she said.

“They [the gang men] just don’t give a s**t. I was biting my lip last night, but I’m just about ready to let it rip.”

Police told the Herald they received a report of a family harm incident which they were “following up on” on Riccarton Ave, between Hagley and Deans Ave, where Christchurch Hospital is situated.

Christchurch Hospital. Photo / File

“What has this country come to when these clowns can get away with this? I’m really angry,” the mother said.

The spokesperson for Te Whatu Ora said the hospital’s security team were managing the situation and would not make any further comment.

The mother said, “I have rung the hospital, and they just phone you back telling you they’re on to it. Look, you’ve got ‘Dad’s Army’ out there - the security guards.

“New Zealand is being held ransom by these halfwits”