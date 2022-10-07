Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Bruce Cotterill: The kiwi is down — time to get to work

By Bruce Cotterill
9 mins to read
Just as the pound's plunge has hit Britons' purchasing power, the decline of the kiwi dollar is also making New Zealanders poorer. Photo / Bloomberg

Just as the pound's plunge has hit Britons' purchasing power, the decline of the kiwi dollar is also making New Zealanders poorer. Photo / Bloomberg

OPINION:

I watched Wednesday's announcements with great interest. Of course, we had the Finance Minister in celebratory mood as he opened the books for the year ended June 2022 and declared the highest tax

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business