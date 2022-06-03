Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Bruce Cotterill: Brace yourself — this landing could get bumpy

8 minutes to read
In 2008 the GFC unfolded. Governments staved off the crash then, but maybe not this time. Photo / Bloomberg

In 2008 the GFC unfolded. Governments staved off the crash then, but maybe not this time. Photo / Bloomberg

NZ Herald
By Bruce Cotterill

OPINION:

There's an old saying that economists have predicted 15 of the last three recessions. To be fair, they earned that reputation in the old days, when they tended to see the downside of most

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.