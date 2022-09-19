Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

British fashion giant's Australasian franchise fails after opening in luxury precinct

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
Focus Live: Westfield Newmarket interview with Paul Gardner, Scentre Group regional manager. Video / Leon Menzies

An Australian franchise business distributing a British fashion retailer's goods has failed.

The business made its New Zealand retailing debut only two years ago.

But now, Luxury Retail No.1 is in liquidation.

The Mulberry high-end

