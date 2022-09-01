Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

'We put our life savings into this' - bespoke kitset cabin builder Barry Sheds declares insolvency

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Barry Sheds advertised itself as selling high-quality products. Photo / Supplied

Barry Sheds advertised itself as selling high-quality products. Photo / Supplied

The owner of a bespoke kitset Auckland cabin and shed builder has called in a liquidator.

Creditors are owed more than $400,000 and one was asking why the company took her deposit only five days

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.