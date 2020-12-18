Website of the Year

Business

Briscoes boss Rod Duke: Why he likes making millions more than spending it

10 minutes to read
Briscoes' guru Rod Duke reveals why he likes making millions more than spending it. Video / Dean Purcell
Jane Phare
By:

Jane Phare is a senior business reporter for the New Zealand Herald

In a frank interview, Briscoe Group CEO Rod Duke talks to Jane Phare about his expansion plans, that troublesome helicopter boatshed, and what he does with his money. * Scroll to the bottom to watch

