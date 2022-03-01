Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Border reopening: Consumer group wants roaming charges scrapped, telcos push back

4 minutes to read
Spark says border restrictions cost it $38m in revenue in 2021. Image / 123rf

Spark says border restrictions cost it $38m in revenue in 2021. Image / 123rf

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

A consumer advocacy group says it's welcoming home Kiwis as border restrictions begin to lift - but not the return of telcos' mobile roaming charges.

New Zealanders are hit by roaming charges when they use

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.