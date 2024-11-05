Boeing union approves contract, ending lengthy and expensive strike

Workers picketing outside a Boeing facility during a strike in Everett, Washington, in September. Photo / M. Scott Brauer, Bloomberg via Getty Images
Striking workers at Boeing approved a new contract proposal late on Monday, ending a more than seven-week stoppage that had cost the beleaguered aviation giant billions.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 751 said it had ratified the offer by a vote of 59% after rejecting two prior offers.
The move will send some 33,000 Seattle-area employees back to work and restore operations at two major assembly plants after what became the costliest strike this century, at a time when Boeing is trying to recover from multiple setbacks.
The contract includes a 38% wage hike, a $12,000 signing bonus and provisions to lift employer contributions to a 401k retirement plan and contain health care costs.
But it does not restore Boeing’s former pension plan that had been sought by older workers.
Holden called the struggle to restore the pensions a “righteous fight”, adding, “we’ll continue working on that issue, retirement security, for the rest of our lives”.
Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg welcomed the ratification, adding that management and workers must work together as “part of the same team”, according to a company statement.
“We will only move forward by listening and working together,” Ortberg said. “There is much work ahead to return to the excellence that made Boeing an iconic company.”
The news was also cheered by President Joe Biden, who congratulated the union on the wage hike and provisions that “improves workers’ ability to retire with dignity”, according to a White House statement.
Boeing staff can return as soon as today and must be back on the job by November 12, the IAM said on social media platform X.
There were no major injuries, but the episode plunged Boeing back into crisis after two earlier fatal MAX crashes, with US air safety regulators limiting production output until the company got its house in order.
In March, Boeing announced a management shakeup that included the exit of CEO Dave Calhoun, who was replaced in August by former Rockwell Collins chief Ortberg.
Ortberg has said a turnaround at Boeing would take time given travails that also include major cost management problems in defence contracts and problem-filled space missions.
In October, as Boeing reported a whopping $6.2 billion (NZ$10.34b) quarterly loss, Ortberg described the need for a “fundamental culture change” and said he was reviewing the company’s portfolio with an eye towards shrinking its mission in order to restore excellence.
But the IAM strike had threatened the new CEO’s efforts.
Third Bridge analyst Peter McNally said the end of the strike was a positive, but Boeing’s “road ahead is long and complex”.
With the strike over, Boeing has passed two major overhangs following last week’s successful push to raise more than $20b in capital, said a note from UBS.
The focus now shifts to Boeing’s prospects for lifting commercial plane production and returning to a cash flow positive.
“Supply chain will be a key watch item given choppiness even before the strike resulted in stop-orders for many suppliers,” UBS said.
The IAM strike had been driven by worker exasperation after more than a decade of near stagnant pay - a problem exacerbated by higher inflation in recent years and higher living costs in the Seattle region, a growing tech hub.