Updated

Boeing reports smaller loss, ramps up aircraft production

By John Biers
AFP·
4 mins to read

The Boeing 777 production assembly line at Everett near Seattle. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Boeing has reported a smaller loss in the second quarter after the company delivered more planes, with the resulting extra cashflow.

The aviation giant reported a loss of US$697 million ($1.2 billion), compared with a loss of US$1.4b in the year-ago period.

Revenues rose 34.9% to US$22.7b, topping analyst estimates.

