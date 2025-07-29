That Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval stands as a key goalpost in Boeing’s turnaround after an incident on a January 2024 Alaska Airlines flight when a window panel blew out mid-flight.

Chief executive Kelly Ortberg, who joined the company last August, said he was heartened by the progress but more work was needed.

Kelly Ortberg, Boeing’s president and chief executive officer. Photo / Supplied

“It’s turning a big ship around,” Ortberg said on a conference call with analysts. “I think we’re turning it. I don’t think it’s turned. We still have a lot of work to do.”

Executives expressed confidence that Boeing would be cashflow-positive by the fourth quarter.

But chief financial officer Brian West said Boeing’s third-quarter cash position could be negatively impacted by a one-time US$700m payment connected to a Department of Justice agreement.

The funds are associated with a settlement of a US criminal case related to two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019.

Boeing has previously said it expected to be cashflow-positive in the second half of 2025.

The aviation giant has registered annual losses in the last six years, with the setbacks from the MAX crashes followed by the pandemic downturn.

West told analysts a cash burn of US$3b was a reasonable estimate for all of 2025.

Boeing increased production on the 737 MAX to 38 per month during the quarter.

Ortberg declined to estimate when the FAA would approve a rate increase to 42 per month, but said the company would be working on the project in the third quarter.

Production of the company’s other top-selling jet, the 787 Dreamliner, now stands at seven per month, up from five earlier in the year.

Boeing said it delivered 150 aircraft during the quarter, and its backlog included more than 5900 aircraft valued at US$522 billion ($876b).

The company’s defence, space and security division won a US Air Force award to build four T-7A Red Hawk jet trainers.

It also started ground testing the first MQ-25 Stingray aerial refuelling drone for the US Navy.

The defence, space and security backlog grew to US$74b billion with 22% of that in orders from customers outside the US.

The company’s total backlog was US$618.538b ($1.038 trillion).

Boeing has resumed deliveries to Chinese carriers after they were halted at the height of the trade conflict earlier this year between Washington and Beijing.

The two countries have suspended their most onerous tariffs and are now working on a deal, with talks ongoing in Stockholm on Tuesday (local time).

In a letter to employees, Ortberg said certification of the 737-7 and 737-10 models was slower than previously expected due to challenges with anti-ice mechanisms on the plane.

“Progress on this solution has taken longer than we expected and we now anticipate that certification for the airplanes will take place next year,” Ortberg said in the letter.

On the conference call, Ortberg said the issue was in a “very delicate area” around the engines.

Reworking the design has taken longer than expected, he said.

Ortberg sought to reassure analysts after workers with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers in St Louis voted down a contract earlier this week, setting the stage for a potential strike early next month.

Ortberg noted that the St. Louis operation, part of Boeing’s defence business, involves 3200 employees, compared with roughly 30,000 machinists in the Seattle area who went on strike last fall.

“I wouldn’t worry too much about the implications of the strike,” Ortberg said. “We’ll manage our way through that.”

Shares in Boeing fell 3.7% in afternoon trading.

Boeing’s competitor Airbus will release its half-year results at 5.30am on Thursday, New Zealand time.

– Agence France-Presse

Additional reporting: John Weekes, NZ Herald