The Bank of New Zealand's internet banking services are currently down. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A major outage has hit the Bank of New Zealand, knocking out internet services for customers.

Internet and mobile banking services for individual and business customers are currently down along with Client Fund Services, the BNZ website states.

However, the bank's website, www.bnz.co.nz, and Bank Feeds are still operational.

Kia ora, we are experiencing system issues that are affecting our online banking channels, some internal channels, and some customers may be experiencing issues using their cards. Our teams are working to quickly resolve these issues, we appreciate your patience. — Bank Of New Zealand (@BNZ) April 16, 2022

The outage was reported by customers unable to login into online banking services at about 10.19am today.

BNZ is "continuing to work on a fix for this issue", the bank said.

An update on the bank's Facebook page said the ban's team is "working hard to implement a fix to the system issues we've been experiencing today".

"While we don't have an ETA to share now we will continue to provide status updates here," it said.

"In the meantime, customers who have had their card declined while using PayWave can try inserting their card into the terminal."

"Unfortunately this is not a solution for 100 per cent of transactions but should prove effective for a large proportion of declined transactions. Credit cards are not impacted by these issues and are working as usual."

Bank customers have posted close to 1000 messages below the Facebook update.

"Was just left standing completely embarrassed at a check out, lunch already eaten, card not working and unable to access app or internet banking," the Facebook user said.

There is upset and outrage from BNZ customers on the Bank's social media pages, as a major outage is causing strife for shoppers.



Read more: https://t.co/E5VfnZeXA5 #Banking #Finance pic.twitter.com/AcynfgmIvd — Today FM (@TodayFM_nz) April 16, 2022

Anyone else having issues with @BNZ right now? My card just declined (despite $ available) and the app is down — Rochelle F (@Kiwiseabreeze) April 16, 2022

Any other BNZ users unable to use their bank cards now? Both J and I had our cards declined and we can't access the bank app. 🤨😫 — Zoë Irene, the thrice jabbed (@GetCaughtLiving) April 16, 2022

Yep. Had a number of BNZ customers trying to purchase in our store and keeps coming up ICC declined. They seemed all good getting cash out at an ATM though. — Amy 🇺🇲🇳🇿 (@American_Kiwi1) April 16, 2022

"Another lady kindly offered to pay for my bill but this is less than ideal!! Please sort it ASAP."

Another mum said she needs to go out and do her weekly grocery shopping soon.

"I have no options to get back into town for another week! If I don't go soon my kids miss out on food for a week."

Another user said it was not good enough.

"Away on holiday with family with no access to funds," they said.