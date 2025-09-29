BNZ has cut its one-year home loan rate ahead of the Official Cash Rate decision next week. Photo / Alex Burton

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

BNZ cuts one-year fixed mortgage rate below 4.5% as next OCR decision looms

BNZ has cut its one-year home loan rate ahead of the Official Cash Rate decision next week. Photo / Alex Burton

BNZ has cut its one-year fixed home loan rate to a market-leading 4.49%.

The 26-basis-point (bps) cut, effective from today, is the lowest standard advertised rate among the major banks.

The lowest one-year rate currently offered by ASB, ANZ, Westpac and Kiwibank is 4.75%.

Karna Luke, BNZ’s executive customer products and services, said the bank was continuing to compete hard for new home loan customers by offering attractive rates.

“This 26bps cut provides meaningful savings for both new and existing customers.