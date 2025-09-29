Advertisement
BNZ cuts one-year fixed mortgage rate below 4.5% as next OCR decision looms

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

BNZ has cut its one-year home loan rate ahead of the Official Cash Rate decision next week. Photo / Alex Burton

BNZ has cut its one-year fixed home loan rate to a market-leading 4.49%.

The 26-basis-point (bps) cut, effective from today, is the lowest standard advertised rate among the major banks.

The lowest one-year rate currently offered by ASB, ANZ, Westpac and Kiwibank is 4.75%.

Karna Luke, BNZ’s executive customer products

