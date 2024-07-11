BNZ customers hit by app outage

BNZ is experiencing system issues which are impacting online banking services. Photo / NZME

BNZ customers have expressed frustration on social media over an outage with the bank’s app today.

A spokesperson for BNZ confirmed to the Herald that the bank was experiencing “system issues that are impacting our online banking channels, ATMs and some internal systems”.

“Cards and payments are unaffected. Our teams are working quickly to resolve these issues. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience,” BNZ said in a statement.

One X user wrote: “Why is the internet banking down at the most inconvenient times”.