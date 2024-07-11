Advertisement
BNZ customers hit by app outage

NZ Herald
BNZ is experiencing system issues which are impacting online banking services. Photo / NZME

BNZ customers have expressed frustration on social media over an outage with the bank’s app today.

A spokesperson for BNZ confirmed to the Herald that the bank was experiencing “system issues that are impacting our online banking channels, ATMs and some internal systems”.

“Cards and payments are unaffected. Our teams are working quickly to resolve these issues. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience,” BNZ said in a statement.

One X user wrote: “Why is the internet banking down at the most inconvenient times”.

Another wrote: “In all my life interactions with the banking system, I’ve not encountered a bank with as many teething problems as you… Be better”.

Others took to Facebook to complain about the issue.

“This outage has affected our payroll system also. Please advise when it is expected to be up and running so that I can inform my staff,” one person wrote.

“How many times is this going to happen! Bloody embarrassing to be standing at a counter and I can’t even transfer my money,” another said.

“I need to transfer money to my daughter and this is frustrating me no end. I realise these things happen from time to time but it is taking ages to fix,” a third said.

