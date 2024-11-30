Blind spots: Auckland air traffic controllers’ view partly blocked by new airport building

Additionally, requests have been made to “adjust certain areas of responsibility” to enable controllers to maintain efficient traffic movement.

“While these measures offer a workable solution today, Airways does not want to constrain future growth due to potential air traffic management limitations,” the document says. Controllable stop bars are part of the airfield lighting system and are designed to prevent unauthorised movement of aircraft.

Intermediate holding points are painted with fixed signage at taxiway points as spots where controllers can instruct an aircraft to taxi.

The addition of these features is designed to retain current capacity.

A map with the consultation document shows that, while the runway is visible, areas of the taxiways and aprons are obscured by the new domestic jet terminal, even with its southern end lowered.

The view field from the air traffic control tower at Auckland Airport following new terminal building. The obscured area is shown in red. Image / Supplied

When asked for more details, an Airways spokeswoman said that, as it was still consulting with the industry, it would be inappropriate to comment further.

The document says the current 29m-tall tower, built in the early 1960s, has surpassed its intended lifespan, “with ageing infrastructure posing significant challenges to safety, operational efficiency and the integration of modern technologies”. It also stands on land slated for redevelopment by the airport.

An Auckland Airport spokesperson said it had “iterated the design of the new domestic jet terminal to support aeronautical operational requirements of Airways.

“One outcome of this process has been altering the profile of the roofline to accommodate sight-line requirements from the existing Airways tower and adding other procedural measures such as fit-for-purpose CCTV cameras.”

The move to replace the existing tower has spanned years and, although it remains structurally sound, it has exceeded its intended lifespan through multiple extensions.

Its limitations include a confined working environment and an outdated design that hampers the integration of modern technologies, impacting the comfort and effectiveness of air traffic controllers.

Construction activities around the tower are leading to restricted visibility, “which not only compromises current operational efficiency but could also limit future capacity growth”.

As the tower ages, the likelihood of unplanned maintenance increases, particularly in high-risk areas, increasing the potential for operational disruption.

“While current ergonomic and environmental conditions are within acceptable standards, substantial upgrades will be needed in the long term to maintain efficiency and support staff wellbeing.”

Airways says in the document that detailed analysis of the options now suggests the construction of a new 45m-high conventional ATC tower offers the most reliable, cost-effective and lowest-risk solution for Auckland Airport’s current runway operations.

The new tower is estimated to cost about $40.6m. Airways has previously considered building a digital centre where controllers watch video from cameras around the airfield to manage traffic.

Grant Bradley has been working at the Herald since 1993. He is the Business Herald’s deputy editor and covers aviation and tourism.