Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Billionaires plan overhaul of US news groups as media confronts trust issue

By Anna Nicolaou
Financial Times·
4 mins to read
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos acquired the Washington Post in 2013. Photo / Getty Images

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos acquired the Washington Post in 2013. Photo / Getty Images

Efforts by tech billionaires Patrick Soon-Shiong and Jeff Bezos to overhaul two of America’s most storied newspapers in an effort to “restore trust” in the news media are raising alarm among press advocates.

Soon-Shiong, a biotech entrepreneur who bought the Los Angeles Times in 2018, said this week he had

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business