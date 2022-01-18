Big increases to mark Global Dairy Trade's 300th trading event

The latest Global Dairy Trade auction has produced a fitting result to mark its 300th event - surpassing the seven year high recorded on December 3.

Following a relative flat start to the 2022 calendar year with a 0.3 per cent index increase on January 4, overnight prices jumped 4.6 per cent across the board.

Spearheading the charge was whole milk powder - which has the biggest influence on Fonterra's payout - with a 5.6 per cent increase, to once again break the $4K threshold, recording an average US$4082/MT.

All other products on offer recorded increases, including skim milk powder - Fonterra's second-biggest reference product – which rose 5.0 per cent to an average US$3963/MT and nearly broke the $4k threshold as well.

Butter followed suit by also recording a 5.0 per cent lift, to an average US$6158/MT, breaking the $6k threshold.

Meanwhile, cheddar recorded a more modest 1.1 per cent rise to an average US$5546/MT, and anhydrous milk fat managed a slight increase as well - up 0.6 per cent to an average US$6720/MT.

Sweet whey powder and lactose were not traded, and butter milk powder was not offered at this event.

Once again, in excess of 30,000MT of product was traded, with 111 winning bidders emerging from 167 participants.

On December 3, prices hit a seven year high shortly after the co-op lifted and narrowed its forecast to NZD $8.40 - $9.00 per kgMS, with a midpoint of $8.70 per kgMS, which would exceed the previous record payout of $8.40.