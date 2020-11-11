Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Ben Kepes on Thomas Edison, control freaks and letting go

4 minutes to read

Thomas Edison, inventor of the incandescent lightbulb. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By: Ben Kepes

OPINION:

The other week my youngest progeny took part in a high school entrepreneurship programme. For some reason that may or may not have to do with genetics and nurture, both he and his brother

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.