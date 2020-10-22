Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Bella Vista's Danny Cancian sued for $1m by Carters

6 minutes to read

Danny Cancian is the former director of Bella Vista Homes. Photo / File

Samantha Motion
By:

Multimedia journalist

Former Bella Vista Homes director Danny Cancian has been back in court this week, pursued by building supplies company Carters for just over $1m in outstanding debts.

Cancian, however, argues he was misled and believed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.