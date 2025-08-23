The farmers are earning mega bucks off their exports, but they’re not spending their money. They’re using it to pay down debt. Mortgage rates have fallen a fair way, but homeowners aren’t locking in the best rates on offer. They’re opting for more expensive floating rates, or six-month rates, so they can get even lower rates soon.

The economy's slow recovery is causing concern ahead of next year's election, with predictions now extending to 2027. Photo / Michael Craig

And even though homeowners undoubtedly have more spare cash, that’s being sucked up by higher rates and power bills. And then on top of all of that – and possibly more importantly – people are clearly worried. They’re holding on to what pennies they have.

Maybe they’re trying to pay down mortgages faster, maybe they’re saving a bit of cash for a rainy day. They’re cautious. Which makes sense. Given the number of false dawns, what’s to say the next prediction isn’t a false dawn too?

That caution isn’t helping, though. It’s dragging out the recovery so far that it’s now taking it uncomfortably close to the election. It’s almost certain (short of something horrible happening) that things will be better by next spring. But because the recovery is now so delayed, even though we will be feeling better, it may not be by much.

Between now and then we may still have higher rates, higher power bills and higher food prices coming at us. The other problem the Government has is the impact this slow recovery has on its books. This is a bigger problem for the National Party than its coalition partners, given the Finance Minister – with the ultimate say on budgets – is one of theirs.

Homeowners and farmers are cautious, paying down debt and opting for short-term mortgage rates. Photo / Fiona Goodall

It seems the Nats had hoped the economic recovery would grow them out of the debt and deficit problem they inherited without their actually having to take really hard decisions that could see them punished at the ballot box by centre voters. Instead, they might get punished instead by right-leaning voters for not taking the difficult decisions.

A case in point is the gutting of the public service. It turns out it was less of a gutting and more of a gentle pruning. Instead of the promised 15,000 public servants being cut, it’s fewer than 1000.

Chances are, the coalition Government most likely will still be re-elected given the unpalatable alternatives on offer. But because they’re the ones who talked up their economic credentials and because they’re the ones ultimately in charge of the purse strings, National’s risk is that it returns with fewer of them and more of their coalition parties.

They still have the Budget up their sleeve. But then they have a winter afterwards. And a worried public whose financial behaviour is hard to predict.