Barfoot & Thompson data: Auckland average house prices up 18.5% annually:

Barfoot & Thompson data is out today. Photo / supplied

Auckland house sales volumes have surged and prices are up 18.5 per cent annually according to the city's largest agency which says more high-priced sales upped latest figures.

Barfoot & Thompson sold 1182 homes last month, well up on October's 814 and September's 666 when the city was in the midst of its harshest lockdowns.

That was when agents were forced to work remotely and were barred from staging viewings and auctions, except online.

Prices also climbed from an average $1.1m in August, September and October to $1.25m last month.

More property is on the agency's books: unsold inventory is also climbing, from 2601 unsold homes in August to 2727 in September, 3041 in October and 3933 last month.

Peter Thompson, managing director, said threats to the market of rising mortgage interest rates had "no impact on Auckland house sales activity in November with prices continuing to rise and sales numbers edging closer to pre-Covid lockdown numbers".