A major local bank has been experiencing issues involving multiple internet service providers. Photo / File

Internet glitches have rendered banking apps and a number of .co.nz websites inaccessible for some users this morning.

“Our apologies, we’re aware that certain Internet Service providers are encountering issues this morning. This means some of our customers will have issues accessing FastNet Classic and ASB mobile,” ASB posted this morning on its Facebook page.

And after Sheri Ngaha complained on Kiwibank’s Facebook page “Why can’t we get into the app or ring this morning. This is so annoying, I’m needing to transfer money but can’t,” the bank replied: “We’re currently experiencing an issue for some customers when trying to access our App or Internet Banking. Our teams are looking into this at the moment and we hope to have this resolved soon.”

On Twitter, Hamish Mack posted: “NZ sites RNZ, New World shopping online and Kiwibank sites are not working? What the heck??”

And Rebecca McMillan said the outage did not seem to have affected Govt.nz but all NZ apps and websites she used were down.

“Can’t even listen to @radionz because the mobile app is down. Yikes. Time to get a transistor radio.”

Stuart Laing posted earlier this morning: “Anybody having problems accessing .co.nz sites.nz sites seem to be ok,” but told the Herald just after 9am that his connections were now “sorted”.

One customer of One NZ (formerly Vodafone NZ) said he had issues accessing multiple .co.nz internet addresses from around 11.30pm last night.

A spokesman for One NZ told the Herald: “We had an issue that occurred in the wee small hours where some customers couldn’t access .nz domains when using a fixed connection, but this has been resolved.”

A spokeswoman for ASB Bank said it was an issue involving multiple internet service providers rather than the bank’s own systems.

The bank and various technology partners were investigating.

Other major internet service providers and banks have been approached for comment.

