Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Bank tightens contactless payment fraud tracking as $200 limit looks set to stay until 2021

5 minutes to read

The contactless payment limit was increased from $80 to $200 because of health concerns stemming from Covid-19.

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

A major bank has tightened its detection measures for contactless card fraud allowing it to pick up fraudulent transactions faster despite banks saying there has been little sign of fraud increasing since the contactless limit

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.